Prime Suspect In Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case Killed In Uttarakhand STF Encounter

New Delhi: The prime suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh’s murder case was killed in an encounter with the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday. The incident happened in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday. Amarjit Singh, alias Bittu, had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him after he allegedly shot Baba Tarsem Singh, the leader overseeing the 'karseva' at Nanakmatta Gurdwara, on March 28. Baba Tarsem was fatally shot by two assailants riding motorcycles at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.

According to the Uttarakhand Director General of Police's (DGP) statement to ANI, Amarjit Singh was shot while his accomplice fled successfully. The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Haridwar Police have initiated a joint operation to apprehend the fugitive suspect, as stated by the DGP.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand | An encounter between STF and police, and sharpshooter Amarjit Singh alias Bittu took place between Kaliyar Road and Bhagwanpur in Haridwar in which the main shooter has been killed. More than 16 cases are registered against Amarjit Singh alias Bittu: SSP… https://t.co/fh47pgaRhH — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Authorities mentioned that over 16 charges have been filed against Amarjeet Singh. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) raised the reward sum for both primary suspects, Amarjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, who are on the run, on Sunday from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 each.

Three more accused were also arrested in the case. They were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said. The police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand, the DGP added. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given strict instructions to the police to nab the accused.