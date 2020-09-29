हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babri Masjid

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict tomorrow; LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi unlikely to attend court proceedings

According to reports, several accused including some of seniormost politicians - LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, MM Joshi, Satish Pradhan, Nrityagopal Das are most likely to skip the court proceeding on September 30. 

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict tomorrow; LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi unlikely to attend court proceedings

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present when a special court delivers judgement in the demolition case. Prominent among the 32 accused are former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and BJP leaders MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

According to reports, several accused including some of seniormost politicians - LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, MM Joshi, Satish Pradhan, Nrityagopal Das are most likely to skip the court proceeding on September 30. 

On the other hand, those who are expected to be present in the court are, Champat Rai, Brijbhushan Singh, Pawan Pandey Lallu Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, Sadhvi Rithambara

Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Ramchandra Khatri, Sudhir Kakkar, OP Pandey, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Amarnath Goyal and Santosh Dubey. 

The final arguments in this case were made on September 1, following which Judge SK Yadav began writing his verdict. Some of the final submissions by the accused were made through video conferencing as they were unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBI produced 351 witnesses and almost 600 documentary evidence before the court in the mosque demolition case, which took place in Decmber 1949. 

Initially, charges were framed against 48 people but 16 of them died during the trail that has spanned nearly three decades.

The CBI's main argument against the accused is that they conspired and instigated the kar sevaks to demolish the 16th century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Tags:
Babri MasjidBabri Masjid demolitionBabri Masjid demolition verdictLK AdvaniUma Bharti
Next
Story

China makes provocative remark, says it 'doesn't recognize Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India'
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,33,78,462Confirmed
  • 10,02,129Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M31S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: NCB has proper evidence in Sushant's case