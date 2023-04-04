Bageshwar Dham ‘Godman’ Dhirendra Shastri Says 'Sai Baba Was A Fakir, Not God,' Case Filed

New Delhi: Self-styled godman of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has kicked up a fresh controversy by saying that Sai Baba, the 20th-century saint who is revered by all sections of society, was not a God. The Bageshwar Dham godman made these controversial remarks while speaking at a religious event in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during which he reportedly said that Sai Baba can be called a ‘fakir’, but he cannot be called a God.

The Bageshwar Sarkar, as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is popularly known among his vast followers, also cited Shankaracharya to prove his point. “Shankaracharya ji has never referred to Sai Baba as a deity. Obeying Shankaracharya ji is the duty of every Sanatani because he is the prime minister of our ‘dharm’. Any saint of our dharma, be it Goswami Tulsidas ji or Surdas ji, is a saint, a great man, a ‘yug purush’, a ‘kalpa purush’ but not a God,” Shastri said

“People have their faith. We cannot hurt anyone’s faith. Sai Baba can be a saint or a fakir but he cannot be a God,” he added.

Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Condemn Remarks, Seek Action

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal has written to Mumbai Police demanding that an FIR should be filed against Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham regarding his statement made on Shirdi Sai Baba, which has offended the religious sentiments of millions of his devotees.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil also slammed the Bagheswar Dham chief over his controversial remarks and demanded that legal action be taken against him.

"A criminal complaint should be filed and strict action should be taken against him for his irresponsible statement," the BJP leader told reporters. Patil accused the self-styled godman of misleading the people and urged the government to take action against him.

It has emerged that the Maharashtra Police have filed an FIR against Bageshwar Dham Sarkar for his controversial remarks on Sai Baba.

Dhirendra Shastri, popularly called Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. He is widely popular in the state and other parts of the country. He travels across the country for religious addresses known as ‘katha’.