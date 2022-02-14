हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bajrang Dal

Bajrang Dal members booked for harassing couples on Valentine's Day in Agra

Some Bajrang Dal workers reached there and misbehaved with boys and girls who were sitting in the Paliwal Park.

Bajrang Dal members booked for harassing couples on Valentine&#039;s Day in Agra
Image credit: Reuters

Noida: The Agra police on Monday booked some members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day, officials said.

Agra DIG-SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said an FIR was registered after it came to light that the Bajrang Dal members had harassed boys and girls in the city.

Some boys and girls were sitting in the Paliwal Park under Hariparvat police station limits. Some Bajrang Dal workers reached there and misbehaved with them. A case has been lodged at the local police station and legal action is being taken, Singh said on Monday (February 14) evening.

Earlier in the day, the right-wing outfit's activists, including women, had reached the park where they rounded up young boys and girls in their opposition to the Valentine's Day celebration, videos surfacing on social media purportedly revealed.

The video showed a woman activist wearing saffron stole around her neck catching hold of a girl in a school uniform and checking her identity card and asking her to call her parents.

"This is a western culture that is flourishing in India but it will not be allowed to flourish here. Yesterday we had hung Valentine (referring to an effigy of St Valentine which was hung by the outfit members in Agra on Sunday)," said Avtar Singh Gill, who identified himself as an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal, told reporters.

He urged the Sanatan Dharma followers to question such Hindu boys and girls not only on Valentine's Day but every day when they see such couples in public in order to save Hindutva.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bajrang DalValentine's DayUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: 2nd phase polling ends with 62.99% voter turnout, highest in Saharanpur

Must Watch

PT31M17S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 14, 2022