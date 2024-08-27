Bangladeshi Student Sent Back Home Over 'Love' Emoji On Anti-India Facebook Post

A Bangladeshi student at the National Institute of Technology in Silchar, Assam, was returned to her country after she reacted with a 'love' emoji to an anti-India post on social media, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta clarified that this was not a deportation but a decision made in consultation with Bangladeshi authorities. Maisha Mahajabin, a fourth-semester student in the Electronics and Communication department at NIT Silchar, was sent back to Bangladesh on Monday via the Integrated Check Post at Sutarkandi in the Karimganj district.

"It's not a deportation case... She reacted with a love symbol to an anti-India post on Facebook made by her senior, Sahadat Hussain Alfi, an NIT Silchar alumnus who left India about six months ago after completing his course. He is currently residing in Bangladesh," Mahatta explained to PTI.

The Superintendent of Police reported that the post, and her reaction to it, angered many people. Mahatta also mentioned that Mahajabin had requested to return to her country from the NIT Silchar authorities. Regarding her return to complete her studies, the SP stated, "She hasn't completed her course yet. It's uncertain whether she will return to finish her studies."

Currently, 70 Bangladeshi students are studying at NIT Silchar, following an agreement between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments. Out of these, approximately 40 are Hindu students from Bangladesh. "I have personally met with the students and urged them not to engage in any wrongful acts or anti-India activities," he added.

In the meantime, Hindu Raksha Dal spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury informed PTI that they had observed the anti-India post by the former student and alerted the police for necessary action. "We reported some anti-India posts originating from the University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. She (Mahajabin) supported one of these posts with love emoji," Choudhury said.