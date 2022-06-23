NewsIndia
BANK OF BARODA RECRUITMENT SO 2022

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in- check salary and other details here

BOB SO Recruitment 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in — till July 12, 2022.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
  • Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the Bank's official website
  • The registration period starts from June 22, 2022
  • This recruitment drive will fill a total of 325 open positions

Trending Photos

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in- check salary and other details here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment SO 2022: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited candidates to apply for various Specialist Officer (SO) positions in the Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the Bank's official website at bankofbaroda.in until July 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 325 open positions. Candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the position as of the date of eligibility before applying.

Bank of Baroda SO Jobs 2022: Important dates to apply for various posts

  • The registration period starts from June 22, 2022.
  • The registration period will end on July 12, 2022.
  • Date of the BOB Exam: to be announced

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022, direct link here

Bank of Baroda SO Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details 

Total SO vacancies - 325 posts

  • Relationship Manager- 75
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit- 100
  • Credit Analyst- 100
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit- 50

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

  • Bachelor's Degree (in any discipline) and a Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with a Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)
  • Graduation (in any discipline) and a Post Graduate Degree with a Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA are required for credit analysts.
  • Graduation (in any discipline) and CA are required for corporate and institutional credit.

Experience

  • Relationship Manager - Minimum of ten years' experience in public/private/foreign banks/financial institutions with a strong background in sales/relationship management in corporate credit.
  • Corporate & Institutional Credit - Minimum of 5 years of work experience in public, private, or foreign banks/financial institutions with a strong background in sales/relationship management in corporate credit.
  • Credit Analyst - and a Postgraduate Degree with a Finance Specialization or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Minimum of 5 years of banking experience, with 4 years in large/mid corporate credit in public/private/foreign banks/financial institutions, with exposure in credit appraisal/processing/operations.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Salary Details

  • MMGS II: Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
  • MMGS III: Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
  • SMG/S-IV: Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), Psychometric Test, or any other type of test/assessment

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website

  • Go to BOB's official website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in), then click on 'Careers' and 'Current Opportunities.'
  • Select 'Apply Online.' Given under 'Regular Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept.'
  • Register for the position and provide your contact information.
  • Pay Fee

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Application Fee

  • SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-
  • GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-

Bank of Baroda Recruitment SO 2022bank of baroda recuritment 2022 for freshersbank of baroda speicalist officer recruitement 2022bank of baroda apply onlineBOB Recruitment 2022bank of baroda careersjob alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?