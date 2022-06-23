Bank of Baroda Recruitment SO 2022: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited candidates to apply for various Specialist Officer (SO) positions in the Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the Bank's official website at bankofbaroda.in until July 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 325 open positions. Candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the position as of the date of eligibility before applying.

Bank of Baroda SO Jobs 2022: Important dates to apply for various posts

The registration period starts from June 22, 2022.

The registration period will end on July 12, 2022.

Date of the BOB Exam: to be announced

Bank of Baroda SO Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

Total SO vacancies - 325 posts

Relationship Manager- 75

Corporate & Inst. Credit- 100

Credit Analyst- 100

Corporate & Inst. Credit- 50

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor's Degree (in any discipline) and a Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with a Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)

Graduation (in any discipline) and a Post Graduate Degree with a Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA are required for credit analysts.

Graduation (in any discipline) and CA are required for corporate and institutional credit.

Experience

Relationship Manager - Minimum of ten years' experience in public/private/foreign banks/financial institutions with a strong background in sales/relationship management in corporate credit.

Corporate & Institutional Credit - Minimum of 5 years of work experience in public, private, or foreign banks/financial institutions with a strong background in sales/relationship management in corporate credit.

Credit Analyst - and a Postgraduate Degree with a Finance Specialization or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Minimum of 5 years of banking experience, with 4 years in large/mid corporate credit in public/private/foreign banks/financial institutions, with exposure in credit appraisal/processing/operations.

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Salary Details

MMGS II: Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III: Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV: Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), Psychometric Test, or any other type of test/assessment

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website

Go to BOB's official website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in), then click on 'Careers' and 'Current Opportunities.'

Select 'Apply Online.' Given under 'Regular Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept.'

Register for the position and provide your contact information.

Pay Fee

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Application Fee