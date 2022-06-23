Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in- check salary and other details here
BOB SO Recruitment 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in — till July 12, 2022.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment SO 2022: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited candidates to apply for various Specialist Officer (SO) positions in the Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the Bank's official website at bankofbaroda.in until July 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 325 open positions. Candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the position as of the date of eligibility before applying.
Bank of Baroda SO Jobs 2022: Important dates to apply for various posts
- The registration period will end on July 12, 2022.
- Date of the BOB Exam: to be announced
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022, direct link here
Bank of Baroda SO Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
Total SO vacancies - 325 posts
- Relationship Manager- 75
- Corporate & Inst. Credit- 100
- Credit Analyst- 100
- Corporate & Inst. Credit- 50
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
- Bachelor's Degree (in any discipline) and a Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with a Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)
- Graduation (in any discipline) and a Post Graduate Degree with a Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA are required for credit analysts.
- Graduation (in any discipline) and CA are required for corporate and institutional credit.
Experience
- Relationship Manager - Minimum of ten years' experience in public/private/foreign banks/financial institutions with a strong background in sales/relationship management in corporate credit.
- Corporate & Institutional Credit - Minimum of 5 years of work experience in public, private, or foreign banks/financial institutions with a strong background in sales/relationship management in corporate credit.
- Credit Analyst - and a Postgraduate Degree with a Finance Specialization or CA / CMA / CS / CFA Minimum of 5 years of banking experience, with 4 years in large/mid corporate credit in public/private/foreign banks/financial institutions, with exposure in credit appraisal/processing/operations.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here
Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Salary Details
- MMGS II: Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III: Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV: Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure
Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), Psychometric Test, or any other type of test/assessment
Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website
- Go to BOB's official website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in), then click on 'Careers' and 'Current Opportunities.'
- Select 'Apply Online.' Given under 'Regular Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept.'
- Register for the position and provide your contact information.
- Pay Fee
Bank of Baroda Jobs 2022: Application Fee
- SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-
- GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-
