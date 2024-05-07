BCAS Announces Massive Recruitment Drive, Apply Starting Today! Get The Full Details Here

New Delhi: Multiple vacancies have been announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, specifically within the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). These vacancies encompass a diverse array of roles, totaling 108 positions across various disciplines. The comprehensive recruitment notification, including details regarding eligibility criteria, application procedures, and more, has been published in the Employment News issue of May (04-10) 2024.

Under this recruitment initiative, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security aims to fill 108 posts, including positions such as Deputy Director, Joint Director/Regional Director, and Senior Civil Aviation Security Officer.

Application Timeline: Prospective candidates are required to submit their applications within a span of 60 days from the date of the recruitment notification's release in the Employment News. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, age limitations, application procedures, selection criteria, salary structures, and other pertinent details regarding the BCAS Recruitment 2024 campaign can be found in the official notification, accessible on the BCAS website.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit: The examination authority has outlined the necessary eligibility criteria and age limitations for the various positions available under the BCAS Recruitment 2024 campaign. Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official notification for detailed insights.

Educational Qualifications: As per the notification, candidates applying for roles such as Joint Director/Regional Director should possess a graduation degree from a recognized university, with additional eligibility requirements as specified in the notification.

Age Limitations: The age limitations for different positions under BCAS Recruitment 2024 are as follows:

Joint Director/Regional Director: Up to 56 years

Deputy Director: Up to 56 years

Assistant Director: Up to 52 years

Senior Civil Aviation Security Officer: Up to 56 years

Interested and eligible candidates intending to apply for BCAS Recruitment 2024 are instructed to submit their bio-data (in triplicate) in the prescribed format. This bio-data should be countersigned and duly stamped by the competent authority. Additionally, candidates must furnish the required documents to the designated address as specified in the notification published in the Employment News.