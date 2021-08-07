हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Be active on social media to counter negativity by opposition, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells BJP workers

"We do not try to bring the truth in front of people and this is our shortcoming. The opposition takes advantage of it," Yogi said.

Be active on social media to counter negativity by opposition, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells BJP workers
File Photo (PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked BJP workers to be active on social media to take on those who are allegedly painting a negative picture of the central and state governments.

Addressing a workshop of the IT and social media department of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Adityanath asked them to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led governments.

"We do not try to bring the truth in front of people and this is our shortcoming. The opposition takes advantage of it," he said.

We will have to move forward positively in a professional manner and with a strategy that will force the opposition to go on the back foot, he added.

ALSO READ | BJP using ‘e-Ravanas’ on social media to spread propaganda and hatred, says Akhilesh Yadav

The chief minister said if anyone discusses the issue of farmers on social media, BJP workers should highlight that more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore has been paid to 45 lakh sugarcane farmers.

"We must tell the people about the achievements of the governments," he said.

Being active on social media should be part of everyone's daily routine, he told the gathering.

"The media industry has undergone vast changes in the last two decades and today, we cannot separate ourselves from it. Hence, it must be used in an effective way to influence lives positively," he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanathBJPSocial media
Next
Story

Hilarious tweets by netizens under ‘My dating history’ trend will leave you in splits

Must Watch

PT7M14S

Monsoon 2021: Heavy rains in many parts of the country worsened the situation