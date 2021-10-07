हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Be alert for the next three months: Union Health Ministry appeals as festival season kicks in

The Union Health Ministry insisted that the festivities be attended virtually and COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed while meeting loved ones.

Be alert for the next three months: Union Health Ministry appeals as festival season kicks in
File photo

New Delhi: As the Navratri festival commences from today, the Union Health Ministry appealed to people to be cautious for the next three months during the festival season. Addressing a press conference at the national capital, Joint Secretary at Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, "We need to be watchful of the months of October, November and December."

Further, he insisted that the festivities be attended virtually and pointed out that COVID-appropriate behaviour be followed while meeting loved ones. "Attend Durga Pooja and Ram Leela virtually. Meet your loved ones online on Diwali," he said, adding, "Masks will remain very important. Vaccination is a shield. Festival and wedding seasons convey victory of good over evil."

The health ministry also, said that India has managed to tackle the coronavirus infection well and is now looking at a plateau of COVID-19 cases. Tgough it warned that the challenge remains and continued efforts are needed.

"The challenge of Covid has not ended yet. To some extent, we say that we haven't controlled the second wave of COVID. We need to make continuous efforts," he said.

Of the 2.44 lakh active cases in the country, 28 districts have case positivity rate between 5% and 10%, which is quite steep.

"There are 28 districts including few in Arunachal Pradesh & Assam which have case positivity rate between 5% & 10%, that is, high infection rate. There are 34 districts which are reporting weekly positivity rate of over 10%," he said.

While Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar and Sikkim have vaccinated 100% of its population with the first dose of vaccine, he informed.

