New Delhi: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. BECIL is looking to fill 378 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL- becil.com. Candidates need to note that they will be appointed on a contract basis. The online application will end on April 25, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Office Assistant: 200 posts

Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

