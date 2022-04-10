New Delhi: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. BECIL is looking to fill 378 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on the official website of BECIL- becil.com. Candidates need to note that they will be appointed on a contract basis. The online application will end on April 25, 2022.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last date to fill application form: April 25, 2022
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Office Assistant: 200 posts
- Data Entry Operator: 178 posts
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Office Assistant: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
- Data Entry Operator: 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees
- General – Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women – Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH – Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.