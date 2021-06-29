Bengal Governor should resign on moral grounds: Journalist Vineet Narain after Mamata Banerjee rekindles 1996 Jain Hawala scam

New Delhi: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a “corrupt man” highlighting his involvement in the infamous Jain Hawala scam, noted journalist and anti-corruption activist, Vineet Narain, known for exposing the 1996 scandal, jumped into the debate.

In a Facebook post, Narain said that the Bengal Governor should resign on moral grounds. He added, “Since there was no trial, how can one be acquitted?”

Notably, Dhankhar was one of the persons chargesheeted in the 1996 Hawala case in which several Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors and Leaders of Opposition besides bureaucrats were chargesheeted for corruption.

On Monday, Banerjee targeted Dhankhar by recalling his connection in the Hawala case. She has been consistently demanding for his removal from the position of Governor of the state.

“He is a corrupt man. He was named in the chargesheet in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. Why has the central government allowed a governor like this to continue?” Banerjee said.

“If the central government has no information that the governor was named in the chargesheet, I am telling them now. They should find it out,” she added.

Banerjee claimed that the governor had even asked people to organise demonstrations in the state.

"I don't think that is the job of a governor. I have not seen such a governor in my life. But, as per the Constitution, I will continue to meet him, talk to him and follow the courtesies till he is here,” she further said.

"I have written thrice to the Centre asking for Dhankhar's removal. The union government must consider this," she added.

