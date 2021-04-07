Bengaluru bans use of swimming pools, gyms in residential complexes amid COVID-19 spike

Bengaluru: In the wake of rising cases in Bengaluru, the city police on Wednesday banned the use of swimming pools, gyms, party halls, and other similar activities in residential complexes, news agency ANI reported.

"Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls in apartment/residential complexes in Bengaluru City" the order reads. Also, Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the city from today.

On Tuesday, the Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued a prohibitory order on rallies, demonstrations, public gatherings, functions and group prayers.

The order dated April 4, stated that the Chief Secretary as the chairman of the state executive committee of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority imposed restrictions for public safety and health such as wearing facemasks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Besides a ban on rallies and demonstrations in the city, the police said pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants should not have visitors more than 50 per cent seating capacity.

Anyone found violating the orders will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, the city has reported 4,266 fresh cases and 26 deaths on Tuesday.