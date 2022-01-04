Bengaluru Covid Cases: 2,053 patients, massive 62% rise

Karnataka today reported 2,479 cases of Coronavirus, with Bengaluru alone accounting for more than 80 per cent cases. The capital city, which was among the worst hit in the second wave, saw 2,053 patients testing positive for the virus. The state's positivity rate shot up to 2.59 per cent, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said in a statement.
