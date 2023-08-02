Bengaluru Hindu BOYS TRAPPED! She Will Welcome You In BIKINI.. But Then, CONVERSION To Islam And KHATNAA - SHOCKING HONEYTRAP STORY

In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a shocking honey trap scheme has come to light, exposing a gang's deceitful operations. Targeting wealthy individuals, the gang, aided by a model from Mumbai, ensnared victims with intimate photos and videos on social media. Inviting them to her residence, the model initiated the honey trap process, leading to forced conversions and extortion. The gang used blackmail and threats of circulating private material to extract hefty sums of money from their victims. One brave individual sought help and filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of some gang members. The police are determined to apprehend all culprits involved in this heinous crime.

The Modus Operandi:

The model would befriend wealthy men on social media platforms and lure them with intimate photos and videos. She would then invite them to her residence in Bengaluru, where she would welcome them dressed in a bikini, marking the beginning of the honey trapping process.

Forced Conversion and Extortion:

Once the victims were trapped, the gang would enter the scene and take incriminating pictures and videos of the victims with the model. They would then seize the victims' mobile phones, extract all their contact details, and start blackmailing them. The gang used the threat of circulating the private materials among their contacts to coerce the victims into paying hefty sums of money.

Pressurizing Conversion and Marriage:

As part of their scheme, the gang would also force the victims to convert to Islam and undergo immediate circumcision. They would even go to the extent of asking the victims to marry the model before conversion.

Victim Seeks Help:

One of the victims mustered the courage to approach the police and filed a complaint, leading to the revelation of the gang's operations. Preliminary investigations have shown that the group extorted money from at least 12 individuals through forceful means.

Arrests and Search for Model:

Three individuals involved in the gang have been arrested, identified as Sharan Prakash Baligera, Abdul Khadar, and Yasmeen. However, the mastermind, the model Neha alias Meher, along with another suspect named Nadeem, is still on the run, and the police have launched a search operation to apprehend them.

Further Investigations:

The police suspect the involvement of this gang in other similar cases and are conducting thorough investigations to ensure justice is served.

Conclusion:

The Bengaluru honey trap case has brought to light a shocking criminal operation that exploited innocent individuals and used pressure tactics to extort money and manipulate their beliefs. The arrest of some members of the gang is a significant step towards ensuring such deceitful activities are curbed, and further efforts are being made to bring all culprits to justice.