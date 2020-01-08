Bharat bandh: Rail passengers suffer as movement of trains hit Odisha and West Bengal

New Delhi: In protest against "anti-worker policies of Central government", the Bharat Bandh call given by all 10 Central unions along with different federations on Wednesday (January 8) has affected the movement of trains in Odisha and West Bengal.

In Odisha, the movement of trains was affected in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in the wake of the strike at Talcher, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Bhadrak and Kendujhargarh. Several trains, given below, were detained enroute at different Stations.

-68407 Bhadrak-Brahmapur passenger at Bhadrak from 0630hrs.

-58425 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar passenger at Kendujhargarh from 0630hrs.

-12893 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City at Bhubaneswar from 0630hrs.

-12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur Express at Brahmapur from 0600hrs.

-68434 Ichhapur-Cuttack MEMU at Brahmapur

-58132 Puri-Rourkela passenger at Bhubaneswar

In Kolkata, the bandh supporters put up a blockade at Belgharia station affecting the movement of trains on the Sealdah (South) section. The agitators threw banana leaves between Ghutiari Sharif and Champahati on the canning section, Lakshmikantapur- Mathurapur on the Lakshmikantapur -Baruipur section and Magrahat - Hotor on the Diamond Harbour section.

The railway services on the Asansol and Malda divisions are normal, but the movement of trains was completely held up at Chengail and at Balasore.

Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday asserted that

Speaking to ANI, Tapan Sen, general secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said, "All 10 central unions along with all national independent federations of central and state governments, bank, defence production and other service sectors have called a strike against anti-worker and anti-national policies of BJP government".

"Workers are going on strike with 12-point charter of demands. We are demanding equal wage for equal work for contract workers who do same work but receive less than half wage than regular workers", he added.

Notably, the West Bengal has issued directive to all the state government officials to remain present on their duty.