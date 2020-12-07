Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Banking, transport services may be affected - Check details here

The Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) called by farmers on Tuesday (December 8) in protest against three new farm laws passed by the Centre is set affect services across various sectors.

“It will be an emphatic Bharat Bandh on December 8”, All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said on Saturday after the fifth round of talks between farmers' leaders and the Centre failed to break the deadlock.

The farmers are protesting against Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The farmers claim that these laws end the minimum support price system in the future and will give corporates total control over agriculture sector.

On the other hand, the government has projected these laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and help in the growth of the income of the famers.

What may be affected during Bharat Bandh:

Delhiites are expected to face trouble as several auto and taxi unions in the national capital have decided to join Bharat Bandh. However, many other unions have decided not to support the bandh.

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8.

However, Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many “important” auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike. “We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now,” Soni said.

Banking Services may also be affected on December 8 as several bank unions have expressed their solidarity with farmers.

It is likely that the supply of milk, vegetables would be affected during he Bharat Bandh.

Emergency and ambulance, hospital services will remain unaffected.