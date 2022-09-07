New Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is launching a Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be 3,500 Km long. This Yatra will cover 12 states of India from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir in five months. Some important queries about Rahul Gandhi's housing and fooding arise as the party launches the nationwide yatra. The party has already stated that the party leader will not be living in Hotels. Instead, he will take the entire journey in his stay in a container for the next 150 days.These containers have Air conditioners, sleeping mattresses, and restrooms. There will be different climate changes along the way. The arrangements have been made keeping in mind the new location's extreme heat and humidity.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra is no Mann Ki Baat, it is about the concern for people: Congress

As per the sources, around 60 containers have been prepared and sent to the village of Kanyakumari. These containers will be parked in a new place every day in the shape of a village for night rest. All the Full-time Yatris who will be staying with Rahul will eat together and stay close

Rahul Gandhi perceives the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a means of establishing a connection with ordinary people. On Wednesday, He offered a floral tribute to his father’s memorial at Sriperumbudur. This is the same place where his father and former Prime Minister of India were assassinated in the year 1991, while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka’s party chief D K Shivakumar and other state congress leaders were present with Rahul Gandhi at that moment.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi should hold 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Pakistan as India is 'united', says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

After visiting the twin memorials for the savants Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda in addition to those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, he will depart for the southern coastal Kanyakumari area. There he will be starting with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Twelve states, including Himachal Pradesh, where the Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year, would be mostly traversed by the yatra.