Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul-led Congress' yatra in Karnakata's Mandya

New Delhi: The Congress interim president joined the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya, Karnataka, on Thursday morning, October 6. Sonia Gandhi reached Mysuru on Monday afternoon and proceeded to the beginning place of the padayatra, which resumed today after a two-day halt for Dussehra. She reached Jakannahalli and joined the foot march that resumed from Pandavapura Taluk at 6.30 AM. The official account of Congress tweeted a video of Sonia Gandhi joining the march and wrote, "More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march."

Unfazed, Undeterred & United.



More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/qsGqLQzBJ5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

Karnataka | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi along with several other leaders & party workers pic.twitter.com/hSOAv0EHxu — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joins Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and workers during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district pic.twitter.com/iSXNW8zciV — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

On September 30, the Yatra began its Karnataka leg. The Congress President was seen walking with her son, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders. On October 5, she had visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village and offered prayers. Sonia Gandhi was joined by local women MLAs Anjali Nimbalkar, Roopakala, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Day 29 of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began with flag hoisting at 5:30 am at Exhibition Grounds, Mysuru, where Bharat Yatris joined in Dasara celebrations.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar today said that it was a matter of pride for veteran Sonia Gandhi to walk on the streets. "After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to shutting its shop," said DK Shivakumar.

#BharathAikyataYatre ಯು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಭರವಸೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪುನರಾರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.



ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರು ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇಂದು ಯಾತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.#BharatJodoYatra resumes with vigour and hope.



Smt. Sonia Gandhi joins the yatra alongside Sri @RahulGandhi in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/nYNmqby1tF — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 6, 2022

"The march resumed after an hour’s bus ride to padayatra start point near Mandya. Congress President will join around 8 am," tweeted senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh this morning.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

According to Congress, the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is expected to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)