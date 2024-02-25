Bharuch Seat Allocation To AAP Reignites Rahul Gandhi Vs Ahmed Patel Discord

New Delhi: Shortly after the announcement of seat-sharing between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, a dispute erupted over the Bharuch seat in Gujarat. The family and supporters of the late veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel raised objections to the decision made by the party's high command. Initially, Ahmed Patel's son, Faisal Ahmed Patel, expressed dissatisfaction. However, he reportedly reconsidered his stance following a conversation with Rahul Gandhi, who assured him about securing the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat.

Ahmed Patel's daughter, Mumtaz Patel, also expressed her disappointment amid rumors of the Congress giving the Bharuch seat to AAP. She hoped that the party would retain the veteran leader's seat. However, after the Congress officially announced its decision to allocate the seat to AAP, Mumtaz expressed her dismay, stating that she would not let her father's legacy go in vain.

"Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make INC stronger. We won't let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of Legacy go in vain," she said, in a post on X.

BJP Attack Congress Amid INDIA Alliance Seat Share

Meanwhile BJP leaders launched a veiled attack on Congress for disrepspecting its vetran leader to feed the nepotism. Taking an aim at the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, former Congress leader and now BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said- this is "Prince's revenge"

Shergill taunted that the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would involve the legacy of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel and handing over his bastion Gujarat's Bharuch constituency to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "princely act". "Revenge".

He was referring to the old differences between Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi. Shergill wrote on Twitter, "Handing over long standing stronghold of Sh Ahmed Patel, who gave his life to Congress Party, to AAP is the revenge of the "Prince"!"

'Gandhi Family Believes In Use And Throw': Amit Malviya

BJP's National Information and Technology Department (IT Cell) in-charge Amit Malviya also made a similar post on X. Responding to Mumtaz Patel, he wrote that Congress's move is to erase the legacy of Ahmed Patel and insult his family.

In the Congress, one dynasty is more equal than the others.



Everyone knows of the differences between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi.



Giving away Bharuch to AAP is Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase his legacy and humiliate the family.



"In the Congress, one dynasty is more equal than the others. Everyone knows of the differences between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi. Giving away Bharuch to AAP is Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase his legacy and humiliate the family. Gandhis believe in use and throw," Malaviya wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi's Relationship with Congress Troubleshooter Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel, a seasoned political advisor to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, held various significant roles within the party hierarchy. Notably, he served as the president of Gujarat Congress and Youth Congress, as well as joint general secretary and treasurer of Congress.

With a political career spanning as a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bharuch and a five-time Rajya Sabha member, Ahmed Patel earned the moniker of Congress's troubleshooter and was esteemed for his proximity to Indira Gandhi.

However, amidst these accolades, questions arise about the truth behind Rahul Gandhi's apparent differences with Ahmed Patel. Was there truly a rift between them, to the extent that Rahul Gandhi avoided Ahmed Patel altogether?

Rahul Gandhi's Approach And Ahmed Patel's Role

Upon assuming leadership of the Congress from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi adopted a strategy that favored promoting younger members within the party ranks. Consequently, Ahmed Patel found himself sidelined for a considerable period. Rahul's decision to relegate Patel to a mere member status within the new working committee of Congress reflected this approach. Nevertheless, due to Patel's enduring closeness to Sonia Gandhi and his influence among party workers, Rahul Gandhi eventually entrusted him with the responsibility of Congress Treasurer. This position, however, appeared to distance Patel from active involvement in electoral politics.

Contrasting Dynamics And Political Significance

In contrast, Ahmed Patel, as the sole Muslim MP from Gujarat, achieved the remarkable feat of being elected to the Rajya Sabha five times, underscoring his political stature within the Congress. Despite speculation about his purportedly softer stance towards BJP leader Narendra Modi, who hailed from Gujarat, Patel retained significance within the Manmohan Singh government. Opposition leaders suggested that Rahul Gandhi's intermittent marginalization of Patel could be attributed to these multifaceted reasons, reflecting the complex interplay of dynamics within the Congress party.

Speculations Of Ahmed Patel's Children Getting the Bharuch Seat Put To An End

Speculation had been circulating in Gujarat for several months suggesting that the Congress might nominate one of Ahmed Patel's children, Faizal Patel or Mumtaz Patel, to challenge the longstanding dominance of the BJP in the upcoming elections. However, there were occasional discussions regarding Faizal Patel's perceived proximity to BJP leaders, casting doubts on his candidacy. Concurrently, Mumtaz Patel, a prominent Congress leader, had been actively preparing to contest the elections in Bharuch for a considerable period. Besides her consistent engagement in Bharuch politics, she had also been associated with the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra alongside the Congress high command.

Seat Sharing Deal Between AAP And Congress In Gujarat

According to the compromise reached by the AAP and the Congress, in Gujarat of the 26 parliamentary seats the Congress will contest 24 seats, while the remaining 2--Bharuch and Bhavyanagar are in the AAP's kitty. The party's MLA and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Bharuch seat.

Ahmed Patel had won the Bharuch seat in 1977, 1980 and 1984 but since 1989 the BJP has dominated the seat winning it multiple times. Incumbent MP Mansukhbhai Vasava has held the seat 1998.