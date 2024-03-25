New Delhi: In the latest Mandir-Mosque controversy in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, renowned archaeologist K K Muhammed asserted on Sunday that the disputed Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex originally functioned as a Saraswati temple before being transformed into an Islamic site of worship. Emphasising the importance of respecting the court's verdict and upholding the Places of Worship Act, 1991, he advocated for Hindus and Muslims to come together to resolve differences regarding such locations amicably. He also highlighted the similar issues of Kashi and Mathura, saying that Muslims should also acknowledge the sentiments of Hindus regarding these premises.

In compliance with recent orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is conducting a survey of the disputed Bhojshala complex in a tribal-dominated district of Madhya Pradesh. Hindus consider it to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community refers to it as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

However, a former ASI official, Muhammed, referenced the Places of Worship Act 1991, stating to PTI, "The historical truth concerning Dhar (Bhojshala) is that it was originally a Saraswati temple. It was subsequently converted into an Islamic Mosque. However, according to the Places of Worship Act 1991, the cutoff year is 1947. If it was identified as a temple before 1947, then it remains a temple; conversely, if it was recognized as a mosque, then it retains that status." He added that both parties should adhere to the Act, and the high court will make its decision after considering all pertinent facts.

Muhammed, who was a member of the initial excavation group headed by Professor B B Lal in Ayodhya during 1976-77. He had previously said that he was among the first to discover traces of a Ram temple beneath the Babri mosque. The recipient of the Padma Shri award maintained that there is unequivocal evidence indicating that the site was originally a Saraswati temple. He cautioned both factions against taking actions that could potentially lead to widespread complications, reported agency.

Mosque-Temple Controversy

On March 11, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued an order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, to be completed within six weeks. The court emphasized the importance of elucidating the true nature and identity of the complex, aiming to resolve the existing confusion surrounding it.

This ASI-protected site is viewed by Hindus as a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims regard it as the site of the Kamal Maula Mosque. As per a 2003 agreement, Hindus perform rituals at the complex on Tuesdays, and Muslims offer prayers on Fridays.