close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushma Swaraj

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lights thousand lamps in Sushma Swaraj's memory

The King also sent messages of condolences to the late Minister`s family and to the government of India.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lights thousand lamps in Sushma Swaraj&#039;s memory
Pic courtesy: ANI

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck offered special prayers and lit a thousand butter lamps at a monastery here in memory of India`s former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who died in New Delhi earlier this week.

On the orders of the King, special prayers were performed at the Simtokha Dzong on Thursday.

The King also sent messages of condolences to the late Minister`s family and to the government of India.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, in a condolence message, had said that Sushma Swaraj`s "demise is a great loss not only for Bharatiya Janata Party, but also for the entire country".

"She was a very good friend of Bhutan who worked tirelessly in enhancing Bhutan-India relations..."

Sushma Swaraj as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 2014- 2019 worked closely with Bhutan. Throughout her tenure, she was a friend of Bhutan and contributed to strengthening the relations between our two countries.

She was well loved, as an exemplary leader embodying grace, dignity, and strength.

Tags:
Sushma SwarajBhutanJigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Next
Story

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to go on 2-day visit to Russia on Saturday

Must Watch

PT10M27S

Peace return to Jammu and Kashmir, Here's the ground report