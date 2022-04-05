हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple Watch SE Model

Big Amazon sale: $49 Off on all SE configurations Apple Watch

Following a sale on the Apple Watch Series 7 models, Amazon is now focusing on the more value-oriented Watch SE. All four models are available with discounts of $49, with the 40mm GPS Watch SE starting at just $230, or 18% off. That's near an all-time low price, and the best deal on the Watch SE we've seen this year. 

Big Amazon sale: $49 Off on all SE configurations Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE Model (File Picture)

With solid performance, a familiar design and support for numerous apps, the Watch SE scored a solid 88 in our Engadget review. It looks nearly identical to the Watch SE Series 6 and 7, and delivers smooth performance despite the slightly older processor. Most importantly, it offer all the same features you'd get in the more expensive models, like all-day heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, fall detection, Apple Pay support, sleep-tracking and more. 

With solid performance, a familiar design and support for numerous apps, the Watch SE scored a solid 88 in our Engadget review. It looks nearly identical to the Watch SE Series 6 and 7, and delivers smooth performance despite the slightly older processor. Most importantly, it offer all the same features you'd get in the more expensive models, like all-day heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, fall detection, Apple Pay support, sleep-tracking and more. 

It doesn't include a blood oxygen sensor or ECG, nor the always-on display of the Series 6 or Series 7 models. If those things aren't terribly important, you'll still get a full Watch experience. The other main drawbacks with all Watch models are sleep tracking that doesn't quite measure up to the competition, and less than a full day of battery life. 

If you want the latest and greatest models, there's more good news too. All the Watch Series 7 models are still on sale for $69 off, starting at $330 for the Watch Series 7 41mm GPS model, $360 for the 45mm GPS model, $430 for the 41mm Cellular version and $460 for the 45mm Cellular model.  

