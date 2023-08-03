BIG BURQA CONTROVERSY In Mumbai: FEMALE STUDENTS Barred From Entering College, Principal Says - 'Naqab Must Be REMOVED'

Mumbai: A college in Mumbai barred girl students from entering the campus wearing burqa, but gave in after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials. The security guards at the Chembur-based college told students to take off their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering on Wednesday as the college has its own uniform, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

It sparked a dispute as parents of the students also arrived at the college and videos of scenes outside the gate started to circulate, he said. Senior police officials reached the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.

#BREAKING | N G Acharya College in #Mumbai's #Chembur not allowing #Hijab wearing #Muslim female students inside the premises. Girls are protesting outside College entrance.

Girls are showing their I card still denied entry. #Islamophobia_in_india pic.twitter.com/5KzRDoWeGl — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) August 2, 2023

The Muslim girl students said they were willing to remove the burqa inside, but will wear scarves in the classroom, the official said. Tension was eased after the college management agreed to this. The girls shall remove the burqa in the washroom before attending classes, he said.