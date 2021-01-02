हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Big Loss : CM Mamata Banerjee's close aide passed away this morning

According to reports, Majumdar had tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago.

ANI Photo

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide Manik Majumdar, who handled her and Trinamool Congress' operations at her Kalighat office for almost four decades, passed away on Saturday (January 2) morning. 

The Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo took to social media and expressed his condolence on his demise.

"I am deeply saddened and pained to have lost a dearest colleague of over four decades, Manik (da) Majumdar. His ever-smiling face at my office in Kalighat, where he worked diligently and quietly, will be deeply missed by us all," she wrote.

