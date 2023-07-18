Big Row At Kanpur CGHS! Doctor Records Photos, Videos of Female Pharmacist; Department Transfers Victim

Kanpur CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) department has found itself embroiled in a disturbing controversy as grave accusations of misconduct have emerge against Dr. Sanat Kumar, a physician at RK Nagar CGHS. The doctor is accused of surreptitiously recording videos of female employees and patients within the department. Despite multiple complaints lodged by female staff, patients, and even the pensioners' forum, no action has been taken against the doctor, fueling concerns over misconduct and negligence.

Complainant, and not the accused, gets a transfer

The situation took a distressing turn on Wednesday when Dr. Sarat Kumar, in a shocking move, captured a video of a senior pharmacist. Promptly, the pharmacist approached Dr Kiran Singh, the head of Kapur CGHS, seeking redress for the alleged misconduct. Shockingly, instead of addressing the complaint, Dr Kiran Singh decided to transfer the victim, intensifying the uproar surrounding the incident.



Outcry and Allegations:

The transfer of the female pharmacist has triggered a wave of discontent throughout the department. Anand Awasthi, the General Secretary of the Pensioners' Association, expressed his outrage over the matter, accusing the department of actively protecting the accused doctor. Awasthi highlighted that photographing and recording videos without consent fall under the purview of harassment, a fact well-known to AD Dr Kiran Singh. Astonishingly, despite the doctor's history of exclusively targeting female patients, no disciplinary action has been taken, leading to concerns that female staff members are now falling victim to such invasive practices.

Complaints With Police Commissioner, Mahila Aayog

Seeking resolution, Dr Anand Awasthi said a formal complaint against the doctor has been lodged with the Kanpur Police Commissioner and National Commission for women. However, numerous female employees of CGHS remain reluctant to come forward due to the fear instilled by Dr. Kiran Singh's influence and authority; and the recent act of transferring the victim in this case.

Department's Version

Speaking various media outlets, Dr Kiran Singh defended the accused doctor and said Dr Sarat Kumar had no malafied intentions behind recording of the videos. She also said that the victim in the case has been transferred with her own consent.

However, speaking to media, the victim said that she was transferred within an hour of lodging formal complaint against Dr Sanat Kumar.

Questioning Transfers and Counseling:

Awasthi, the head of pensioner forum, posed a poignant query regarding the transfer of the pharmacist who lodged the complaint, questioning the rationale behind such a decision. He also emphasized the necessity of providing counseling and support to victims of such misconduct. "The Pensioners' Forum firmly insists that appropriate action be taken against the accused doctor to safeguard the well-being of all patients," Dr Anand Awasthi said.

Department Under Scrutiny:

The Health Department's response to the allegations has ignited widespread concern. The transfer of the female pharmacist has engendered an atmosphere of anger and discontent among employees and patients alike. It remains imperative for the department to address the issue promptly and take concrete steps to address the misconduct, fostering a safe and secure environment for all stakeholders involved.

As the controversy at Kanpur CGHS deepens, the need for a thorough investigation and decisive action becomes increasingly evident. The allegations of video recordings and the subsequent transfer of the victim have raised serious questions about the department's handling of such cases. The voices demanding justice for the victims grow louder, urging the authorities to address the issue promptly and ensure a workplace free from harassment and invasive practices.