Big Setback For Congress In Wayanad After District Gen Secy PM Sudhakaran Joins BJP

New Delhi: Yet another setback for the Congress party in Kerala's Wayand amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, Wayand district committee general secretary PM Sudhakaran regained from the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

After joining BJP, Former general secretary PM Sudhakaran raised the question on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, "How can such a politician be accessible to the common man?" He said that Rahul Gandhi was "not even accessible" to him.

Praising the work and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sudhakaran said he wants Kerala BJP chief K Surendran to gain a victory from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

"BJP is a party that has more relevance in today's society. For the development projects of PM Modi to be implemented, K Surendran should be elected as the MP from Wayanad and I will strive towards that. If the people of Wayanad elect state president of BJP, K Surendran, the people of Wayanad are going to benefit from it," Sudhakaran said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to contest against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's state president K Surendran.

Kerala is going to polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls for all its 20 constituencies.

Why Wayanard Seat Is Important In Lok Sabha Polls

Wayanad is a hilly part of North-East Kerala and has been a Congress bostin since 2009. Congress leader and Wayanard MP Rahul Gandhi has received a victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of over 4.31 lakh votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Election leader M I Shanavas won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

In 2019 polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 seats out of 20. The Congress party received a victory on 15 Lok Sabha seats, and its ally Indian Union Muslim League won 2 Lok Sabha seats. While the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one, and the Kerala Congress (M) received victory on One seat.