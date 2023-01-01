BIG STAMPEDE at Chandrababu Naidu New Year Rally, 3 dead

Three people have died in second within-a-week stampede at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's programme in Andhra Pradesh. This is second such incident in a week as 8 people had died recently in a stampede in Nellore during a public meet by the leader. "Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district," Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, told news agency ANI today.

