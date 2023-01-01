topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BIG STAMPEDE AT CHANDRABABU NAIDU NEW YEAR RALLY

BIG STAMPEDE at Chandrababu Naidu New Year Rally, 3 dead

"Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district," Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, told news agency ANI today.

Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BIG STAMPEDE at Chandrababu Naidu New Year Rally, 3 dead

Three people have died in second within-a-week stampede at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's programme in Andhra Pradesh. This is second such incident in a week as 8 people had died recently in a stampede in Nellore during a public meet by the leader. "Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district," Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, told news agency ANI today.

Live TV

Live Tv

BIG STAMPEDE at Chandrababu Naidu New Year RallyStampedestampede in NelloreAndhra Pradesh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896