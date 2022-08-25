Ranchi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said that it was a big victory for his party after it emerged that the Election Commission of India has recommended the disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA in connection with the illegal mining case. “All the journalists have told me that he (Jharkhand CM) has lost his membership. That had been recommended to the Governor by the EC. As a BJP worker, it's a matter of joy because it's the BJP that had complained to the Governor. It is the day to celebrate,” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said.

All the journalists have told me that he (Jharkhand CM) has lost his membership. That had been recommended to the Governor by the EC. As a BJP worker, it's a matter of joy because it's the BJP that had complained to the Governor. It is the day to celebrate: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey https://t.co/VrfjHvwNiO pic.twitter.com/FSsNHmvREt August 25, 2022

The remarks from Dubey came it was reported that the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan has received the opinion of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Chief Minister Hemant Soren`s office of profit matter.

The letter in this regard was received by Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The BJP has accused Soren of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA. The hearing in the case concluded in the ECI on Monday, said sources.

The EC then wrote back to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais who had sought its opinion over a complaint received by the opposition BJP that CM must be qualified as he allegedly holds an office-of-profit by getting a stone chips mining lease in his name.

Subsequently, the Election Commission sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor which was received by Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Sources confirmed to news agency ANI that the letter by ECI was received by the office of Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, but details of the ECI opinion can`t be revealed as it is sent in a sealed cover.

On August 12, the legal team of Soren concluded its arguments before the Election Commission following which the BJP -- the petitioner in the case -- gave a rejoinder. On August 18, the two sides submitted their written submissions to the poll panel. On Thursday Nishikant Dubey, BJP Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, tweeted that the letter from the ECI has reached the Raj Bhavan.