Bihar: 7 dead as Chimney of brick kiln EXPLODES; rescue operation underway
Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway.
- 7 dead as Chimney of brick kiln explodes
- Several labourers injured
- Rescue operation underway
Trending Photos
Motihari: In a heart wrenching incident, at least seven labourers died and several more were injured after an explosion in the chimney of a brick kiln in Motihari, the police informed. The incident took place in Narirgir in the Ramgarhwa police station area. Several police teams and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were present at the spot and the rescue operation was underway. ASP Raxaul informed that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. "Seven people died, and several others were injured after an explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa police station area. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Rescue operation is underway. Police and an SDRF team are at the spot," ASP Raxaul said.
Bihar: Chimney of brick kiln explodes, seven labourers dead
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/3MiPJiXe9O#Motihari #BrickKiln #ChimneyExplosion pic.twitter.com/wxDjVyLLJX — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 24, 2022
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
Live Tv
More Stories