HYDERABAD ROAD COLLAPSE

WATCH: Road collapses in Hyderabad, pulls in vegetable carts, cars in Goshamahal

The police were alerted to the incident after receiving information about the road collapse in the Chaknawadi area of Goshamahal.

Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
  • A road in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad caved in on Friday afternoon
  • The police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials quickly arrived at the scene
  • Fortunately, no injuries were reported

Goshamahal: A road in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad, caved in on Friday afternoon, causing chaos in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials quickly arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the road collapse may have been a waterline beneath the road. The exact reason is still being determined.

 

The police were alerted to the incident after receiving information about the road collapse in the Chaknawadi area of Goshamahal. Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident. "We immediately informed the matter to GHMC officials. Officials suspect that a waterline passing under the road might be the reason. No injuries were reported and police are on the spot. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained," said Goshamahal ACP Satish Kumar.

 

The road collapse caused widespread disruption in the area, with local residents and businesses affected by the incident. The police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are working to ensure that the situation is brought under control as quickly as possible. In the meantime, residents and businesses are being advised to take caution and avoid the area until the situation is fully resolved. The authorities are also reminding people to report any suspicious activity or potential hazards to the police as soon as possible.

(With agency inputs)

