Bihar assembly election 2020: List of constituencies that will go to polls in first phase

Patna: As the campaigning for the first phase of the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar ended on Monday (October 26, 2020), people are now all set to vote in what is said to be the first major elections held amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bihar assembly election 2020 will have three phases of voting where the country will witness the first phase on Wednesday (October 28).

The voters of 71 assembly constituencies will turn out in their respective polling booths between 7 AM and 6 PM.

Here are the names of the assembly constituencies that will vote on Wednesday - Agiaon, Amarpur, Arrah, Arwal, Atri, Banka, Barachatti, Barhara, Bodh Gaya, Dinara, Dehri, Karakat, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, Goh, Obra, Nokha, Nabinagar, Kutumba, Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli, Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Dhoraiya, Katoria, Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh Masaurhi, Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Ramgarh, Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha and Chakai.

The second phase of the Bihar assembly election 2020 will be held on November 3 while the third phase will take place on November 7.

The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

