Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Check full schedule and other crucial details here

NEW DELHI: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India on Friday announced the much-awaited dates for that the Bihar assembly election 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that the election in Bihar will be held three phases amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

The election in the first phase will begin from October 28, the second phase will be held on November 3 and the third phase election date will be held on November 7, said ECI. The counting for Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be held on November 10.

Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase details:

First phase: 71 assembly constituency, 31,000 polling station

Second phase: 94 assembly constituency, 42,000 polling station

Third phase: 78 assembly constituency, 33.5 thousand polling station

The election in Bihar will be held in total of 243 seats.

Among the steps taken, CEC Arora said that polling time will be increased by one hour and will now be from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in areas affected by Maoist extremism.

Bihar Assembly election will be one of the biggest elections held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said CEC Sunil Arora. He informed that about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves are arranged.

Keeping the safety in concern the ECI has also implemented several restrictions in the election campaigning and have opened the option to file nominations forms online.

The previous Assembly elections was held in the state in the year 2015, JDU, RJD and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner.