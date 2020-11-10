Bihar election results: Shiv Sena in its editorial 'Saamana’ predicts change of guard in Bihar like US

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena in their editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections.

The write up compares the election in Bihar to that of the US and claimed that the signs are very clear there will be a change of guard in Bihar.

"Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," it said.

Follow: Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020 live updates

In its article, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece claimed that Tejashwi Yadav will defeat the NDA alliance in Bihar just like Joe Biden’s “landslide victory” against Republican candidate and serving President Donald Trump.

Live TV

"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," the editorial said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.

The editorial also pointed out that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

Meanwhile, most exit polls predict a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

The counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and a half.