Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020 live updates: 'Mahagathbandhan' takes lead in 93 seats, NDA ahead in 70 in early trends

10 November 2020, 09:04 AM 'Mahagathbandhan' takes lead in 93 seats, NDA ahead in 70 in early trends.

10 November 2020, 09:00 AM Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother and former Health Minister of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav tweets ''Tejashwi Bhav'' as counting of votes continue. तेजस्वी भवः बिहार! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 08:57 AM Grand Alliance takes lead in 85 seats, NDA ahead in 55 in early trends

10 November 2020, 08:54 AM Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gather outside his residence as counting of votes for Bihar Election 2020 is underway. Patna: Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav outside his residence as counting of votes for #BiharElection2020 is underway pic.twitter.com/VvJAlZg8uv — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 08:50 AM Abdul Bari Siddiqui leading from Keota. RJD's Daivya Prakash is ahead from Tarapur, while BJP's Ram Narayan Mandal is leading from Banka as of now.

10 November 2020, 08:46 AM As of now the Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Mahagathbandhan' has taken an early lead over NDA and is currently leading on 72 seats. the NDA is ahead on 48 seats.

10 November 2020, 08:39 AM Trends available for 116/243 seats; 'Mahagathbandhan' leading on 70 seats, NDA 46

10 November 2020, 08:26 AM JDU-BJP-led NDA is currently leading on 12 seats, RJD on 14, according to the latest trends.

10 November 2020, 08:24 AM Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya tweets, ''Vijayi Bhav'' as the counting of votes begins. विजई भव... तेजस्वी भव बिहार — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 10, 2020

10 November 2020, 08:21 AM As per the latest trends, BJP and JD(U) are leading on one seat each.

10 November 2020, 07:47 AM NDA's former ally Shiv Sena said RJD-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

10 November 2020, 07:45 AM Bihar is the first state where full-fledged election was held amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.

10 November 2020, 07:30 AM Chief Minister's chair is birthday gift to Tejashwi Yadav, says brother Tej Pratap Yadav Exuberant over the results of exit polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav said that he has given the CM's chair as a birthday gift to Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi turned 31 years old on Monday and his birthday is being celebrated by supporters of the RJD across the state.

10 November 2020, 07:29 AM If Grand Alliance wins in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav will be second to be third CM from family: With many Bihar exit polls predicting victory for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance, if Tejashwi Yadav wins big in the Bihar Assembly polls on Tuesday, then he will be the second leader to join the elite league of a third Chief Minister from a political family. If voted to power, the Lalu Prasad clan will become the second such family, which has given three Chief Ministers.

10 November 2020, 07:09 AM The NDA had won 39 of the 40 seats and one had gone to the Congress, an RJD ally. It may also revive the fortunes of the three Left parties -The CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML-which were consigned to near oblivion over the past two decades.



The five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' also comprises these three Left parties, which were a force to reckon with in the past.

10 November 2020, 07:09 AM A win for the RJD-led coalition will bring a redemption of sorts for Tejashwi Yadav whose leadership abilities were called into question after his party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

10 November 2020, 07:09 AM Two of the most notorious criminal-turned-politicians- Anant Singh (Mokama) and Reetlal Yadav (Danapur) - are contesting on RJD tickets.

10 November 2020, 07:09 AM With much of the NDA's election narrative focusing on RJD's association with "jungle raj", an allusion to the alleged collapsed law and order during the 15 years when Lalu-Rabri ruled the state in succession, the fate of "bahubalis", leaders known for strong arm tactics, will also be keenly watched.

10 November 2020, 07:09 AM In addition, Tuesday's counting will also decide the political fate of nearly a score of ministers. Prominent among them are Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad).

10 November 2020, 07:08 AM Raghopur has been in the past represented by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi both former chief ministers. Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district.

10 November 2020, 07:08 AM The state has 243 assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Nitish Kumar is a member of the legislative council and has not contested the assembly election.

10 November 2020, 07:08 AM According to Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinavasa, central armed police forces have been deployed at the strong rooms, where the EVMs have been stored since the completion of voting, and the halls where these will be unsealed Tuesday morning after counting of postal ballots gets over.

10 November 2020, 07:08 AM The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to make sure the that the winds of potential change cause no disruption in the counting process.

10 November 2020, 07:08 AM Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

10 November 2020, 07:08 AM The role of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, the alleged “Vote-Katua”, is also being considered crucial if no alliance is able to get a clear majority when the final results are announced on November 10.



The LJP, which broke away from the NDA in Bihar, is threatening to play spoilsport for the Nitish Kumar-led alliance in the state. The LJP chief, Chirag Paswan appears to have dented the NDA votes, especially of the JD(U), whose leadership was seen asking in poll rallies that "every vote cast in favour of the Chief Ministers party will be a loss for Bihar's future".