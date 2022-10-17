NewsIndia
BIHAR BOARD 2022

Bihar Board 2023 Inter Exam last date extended till October 20 at inter23.biharboardonline.com- Here’s how to register

Bihar Board 2023: Candidates who are still left to register must do it at the earliest on the official website, inter23.biharboardonline.com, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Bihar Board 2023 Inter Exam last date extended till October 20 at inter23.biharboardonline.com- Here’s how to register

Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has officially extended the last date for filling out the online examination form and depositing the fees of the students appearing in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2023 till October 20, 2022. The application can be completed by candidates at inter23.biharboardonline.com. On October 16, 2022, the BSEB officially announced on Twitter that the board had extended the deadlines for submitting applications for the online test. The announcement further stated that the online exam form and late fee would be sent in this manner via the website to the committee.

Candidates who have only registered but not yet made payment for the Bihar Board 2023 Inter Exam may also submit their deposition fee by October 20, 2022. The registration process will be complete once the deposition fee has been paid.

Bihar Board 2023 Inter Exam: Here’s how to register

  • Go to the official website - inter23.biharboardonline.com
  • Register yourselves first by filling in the relevant details
  • After registering, log in with the credentials
  • Fill in the exam form and pay the requisite fee
  • Submit the form and download
  • Take a printout of the copy for your future reference.

Bihar Board 2023; direct link here

According to the announcement, any errors in the dummy admission card will be corrected by the heads of the relevant educational institutions via the commission's website. After that, the affected applicants' online examination forms will be filled out using the updated information.

Bihar Board 2022bseb 2023bihar bsebBihar Boardbseb inter exam 2023bihar bseb inter exam 2023bseb registrationboard exam 2023 datebseb registration card 2023bihar board date 2023bseb 12 exam date 2023bihar board 2023 exam pattern

