BSEB board results 2021

Bihar BSEB board class 12 Inter scrutiny results 2021 declared, get direct link here

The scrutiny result for BSEB class 12 Inter students of Bihar board has been declared on the official website of the board. Students can visit www.scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com to check their score after re-evaluation. The board started the registration for the scrutiny of class 12th exam answer sheets on April 1.

Bihar BSEB board results 2021: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on Monday (June 14) released the Bihar Board Result 2021 for Class 12 or inter scrutiny results. Students who applied for scrutiny of their class 12 or Inter Result can check the result online at the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.com. 

The board started the registration for the scrutiny of the class 12th exam answer sheets on April 1. Students who were not satisfied with their BSEB 12th or intermediate exam results, had applied for re-evaluation of their papers.

Direct link and steps are provided here for quick reference.

 

BSEB Bihar Board 2021 Scrutiny Result 2021: Steps to check

 

Step 1: Login to the official website of BSEB
Step 2: Click on the Scrutiny result link
Step 3: A window will appear. To check the result, submit your registration ID application number
Step 4: Click submit
Step. The result will appear on-screen. Download for future reference

The Bihar BSEB class 12 board exam results were declared on March 26 for all streams, including arts, science, and commerce today at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Over 13.5 lakh students had registered for the exams, out of which, 10,45,950 students passed the exam. The pass percentage for this year is 78.04 per cent.

Stream-wise, the commerce stream has remained the highest just like last year. About 91.48 per cent passed in commerce while 77.9 per cent students passed in arts and 76.28 per cent in science stream. The pass percentage of the commerce stream has remained the highest just like last year.

Sonali Kumari has topped the Science Stream whereas Sunanda Kumari topped the Commerce stream. Kailash Kumar and Madhu Bharti topped the Arts stream. 

 

