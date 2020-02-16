Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be shown door for doing communal politics: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

NEW DELHI: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (February 16) slammed Bihar Chief Minister and said that the people of Bihar will teach him a lesson for siding with BJP's communal agenda on issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act. Yadav added that the voters in Delhi have shown the way by defeating BJP and supporting "real nationalism" and history will be repeated in Bihar too.

The Yadav scion remarked that the opposition must accept the fact the responsibility of defeating the "divisive agenda" of the NDA government in Bihar is on their shoulders and they should provide a "formidable and unified" alternative to BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The RJD leader made the statement before the launch of his 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', scheduled to start on February 23.

"Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was ready to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against its "divisive agenda and 15 years of misrule" in the assembly polls. Nitish Kumar has never criticised the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NPR (National Population Register) and the NRC (National Register for Citizens). He didn't utter even a single word on the recent reservation issue. He doesn't have any courage to criticise any of the BJP's policies," the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said.

Taking a dig at CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav said that Nitish's party Janata Dal (United) supported the CAA in Parliament and the chief minister is trying to mislead the people of the state by saying that his government will not implement the National Register of Citizens in the state.

"Nitish Kumar is a cunning politician. He knows that once the BJP makes NRC an Act, he can do nothing but comply. Then he will cry over his helplessness in light of constitutional norms. His party could have made a difference during voting for the CAB in Parliament, but there he exhibited his true communal character," Yadav, 30, said.

The RJD leader that the people should boycott CAA, NPR and the NRC because these are only meant to divide and polarise the nation on religious lines for political gains.