Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar May Resign Today, New Govt Likely In State Tomorrow

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, sources reveal that after successfully passing a crucial resolution during the BJP meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to take a bold step towards forming a new government. Letters of support from the party's MLAs will be formally handed over to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with the precise count of supporting legislators.

In a strategic move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan today at 7 pm. During this visit, he is expected to tender his resignation and subsequently form a new government with a fresh alliance. The political landscape is abuzz with anticipation as the Chief Minister prepares to present the claim for the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at Raj Bhavan tomorrow marking a swift and decisive transition of power. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the political dynamics in the state, as alliances are reconfigured and power dynamics undergo a significant shift.

As the day unfolds, political analysts and citizens alike are closely watching the unfolding events, eager to witness the outcome of this political maneuver. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.