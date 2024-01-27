trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714634
NewsIndia
NITISH KUMAR

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar May Resign Today, New Govt Likely In State Tomorrow

Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Raj Bhavan today at 7 pm to tender his resignation and subsequently form a new government with a fresh alliance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar May Resign Today, New Govt Likely In State Tomorrow

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, sources reveal that after successfully passing a crucial resolution during the BJP meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poised to take a bold step towards forming a new government. Letters of support from the party's MLAs will be formally handed over to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with the precise count of supporting legislators.

In a strategic move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan today at 7 pm. During this visit, he is expected to tender his resignation and subsequently form a new government with a fresh alliance. The political landscape is abuzz with anticipation as the Chief Minister prepares to present the claim for the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at Raj Bhavan tomorrow marking a swift and decisive transition of power. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the political dynamics in the state, as alliances are reconfigured and power dynamics undergo a significant shift.

As the day unfolds, political analysts and citizens alike are closely watching the unfolding events, eager to witness the outcome of this political maneuver. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber