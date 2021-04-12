Bihar SHO lynching: Mother dies of shock, daughter demands CBI probe

New Delhi: The mother of the slain Bihar Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Kumar, reportedly died due to shock on Sunday (April 11), according to family and police sources.

Kumar’s elderly mother could not bear the loss of her son and died at home in Abhyaram Chakla panchayat under Jankinagar police station area of Kishanganj district, PTI reported. The last rites of both Kumar and his mother were performed at their village in Purnia district on Sunday.

The slain SHO’s daughter has called her father’s killing a “conspiracy” and has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter. “This is a conspiracy and I demand CBI probe. They left my father alone despite having guns. Not only circle inspector Manish Kumar, but all those who ran away should be punished. My grandmother also died of shock after my father’s death,” ANI quoted Kumar’s daughter as saying.

Bihar: Last rites of both SHO Ashwini Kumar and his mother were performed together yesterday at their village in Purnia district. SHO of Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was beaten to death by a crowd in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal on April 10. pic.twitter.com/ISMWXd0MW1 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, seven policemen who had gone to the West Bengal village with the slain policeman in connection with a motorcycle theft case but ran away when attacked and left Kumar behind, have been suspended over dereliction of duty.

Ashwini Kumar, the SHO of Kishanganj police station in Bihar, who was leading a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft case in Pantapada village in the Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on Saturday.

West Bengal Police has arrested three persons in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Firoze Alam, Abuzar Alam and Sahinur Khatoon, officials told PTI.

