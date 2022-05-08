New Delhi: Hitting out at poll strategist Prashant Kishor for his "no development in Bihar for 30 years" remark, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday (May 7) dismissed it as “baseless” and questioned Kishor's significance in politics so far.

"Prashant Kishor`s statement does not make any sense that I even answer to it. It is a baseless statement. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far," Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

The RJD leader’s statement comes in the wake of Prashant Kishor, also known as PK, blaming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for no development in the state for 30 years during their respective tenures.

The political strategist had claimed on Thursday that despite two political regimes of two different ideologies ruling the state for 15 years each, adequate development works have not been carried out in Bihar compared to other states, IANS reported.

"It is reflected in the analysis of Central agencies. The basic infrastructures in sectors like health and education are having pathetic situations in Bihar," PK had said.

Reacting to Kishor's remark, Bihar CM Kumar said he attached “no importance” to his administration's assessment by the political strategist. PK replied in a tweet: "Nitish ji is right. Only truth is of importance. And the truth is that after 30 years of rule by Lalu-Nitish, Bihar remains the poorest and most backward state. Its transformation is possible only through its people's collective efforts, with a new mindset (nayi soch).”

(With agency inputs)