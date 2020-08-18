हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday (August 17) said that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Mazumdar-Shaw said that she currently has mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday (August 17) said that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Mazumdar-Shaw said that she currently has mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Biocon chief took to twitter to announce her diagnosis and said, "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way."

After Mazumdar-Shaw posted the tweet, several people took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

"So sorry to hear this, Kiran Shaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend," wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan also wished speedy recovery to Mazumdar-Shaw.

Mazumdar-Shaw is among a group of several well-known personalities in Karnataka who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health Minister Sriramulu, two other cabinet ministers as well as former CM Siddaramaiah tested positive for the deadly virus.

As of August 17, over 2 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, which includes over 4,000 deaths.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaKiran Mazumdar-ShawBiocon
Next
Story

1,043 inmates, 302 jail staff test coronavirus COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra prisons
  • 26,47,663Confirmed
  • 50,921Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Flood situation in India grim as water level rises