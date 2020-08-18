Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday (August 17) said that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Mazumdar-Shaw said that she currently has mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Biocon chief took to twitter to announce her diagnosis and said, "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way."

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

After Mazumdar-Shaw posted the tweet, several people took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.

"So sorry to hear this, Kiran Shaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend," wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2020

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan also wished speedy recovery to Mazumdar-Shaw.

Get well soon — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) August 17, 2020

Mazumdar-Shaw is among a group of several well-known personalities in Karnataka who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Health Minister Sriramulu, two other cabinet ministers as well as former CM Siddaramaiah tested positive for the deadly virus.

As of August 17, over 2 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, which includes over 4,000 deaths.