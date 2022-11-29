Bizarre! West Bengal man pierces his neck with 150-year-old Trishul, travels 65 km for operation

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident a man in Kolkata arrived at the hospital with a Trishul (trident) piercing through his neck. To the surprise of the staff of NRS Hospital in Kolkata, a man from West Bengal's Nadia region was brought with his throat punctured by a 150-year-old trident. The man with the trident in his neck, Bhaskar Ram travelled 65 kilometers to get it operated.

According to media reports, the man stabbed his own neck with the trident following an argument over trivial issues. The man reached NRS hospital at 3 am with a 30 cm long and 150 years old Trishul punctured through his neck for the doctor's surprise the patient was in no pain.

The patient was treated immediately by the NRS Hospital doctors who performed swift emergency surgery to remove the trident from his neck.

Patient's family said that the trident was preserved at his home for about a century and a half and they worshiped it.