BJP announces 'Lalbazar Abhiyan' to counter TMC's charge of disturbing law and order in Bengal

KOLKATA: The BJP on Sunday announced ''Lalbazar Abhiyan'' to counter West Bengal government's charge that the saffron party was disturbing the law and order situation across the state. The saffron party will hold a march from Lalbazar to Kolkata Police headquarters on June 12.

The party claims that it will be a major show of strength as more than 1 lakh party workers will participate in it.

The announcement of the march comes in the wake of allegations by the ruling Trinamool Congress that saffron party was responsible for the declining law and order situation in the state and increasing violence after the BJP's victory in the recent polls.

Bengal's ruling party has accused the saffron outfit of resorting to vandalism and murder to settle political scores.

The accusations and counter-accusations came a day after a violent clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in Bengal`s North 24 Parganas district in which eight people were reportedly killed.

Responding to the incident, Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that the saffron party and its top leaders were responsible for it.

"Let the people see who is resorting to bloodshed, violence and vandalism. In order to gain grounds in Bengal, they are disrupting law and order by murdering Trinamool Congress workers and vandalising their houses," state Education Minister Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee warned that his party will resist BJP`s attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in a non-violent manner.

Condemning political violence in the state, Chatterjee said, "Such violence is unusual. One has to understand the reason for such violence. It has not happened in the past seven and a half years."

"Is it possible that our party being in power is deteriorating the law and order on its own. They (BJP) are showcasing their power but Trinamool Congress is still leading with the maximum number of seats," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident of violence between the BJP and TMC workers at North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

"Union Home Minister has asked for a report from the state government and I am sure Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident," Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary, said.

Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat`s Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas.

The removal of party flags had triggered the fight.

Mukul Roy said that a team of MPs will visit Sandeshkhali, Basirhat on Sunday to take stock of the situation and will send a report to the Home Minister Amit Shah.