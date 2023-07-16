trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636325
NewsIndia
JP NADDA

JP Nadda Slams Ashok Gehlot Govt, Says UPA Stands For 'Utpidan, Pakshpat, Atyachar'

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, BJP president JP Nadda charged that the Ashok Gehlot government is setting new records of corruption.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

JP Nadda Slams Ashok Gehlot Govt, Says UPA Stands For 'Utpidan, Pakshpat, Atyachar'

Jaipur: BJP president J P Nadda charged on Sunday that the UPA of Congress stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" - oppression, favouritism and atrocities - and that the party has no right to be in power in Rajasthan even for a minute. Addressing a rally after launching the BJP's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government, he charged that the Ashok Gehlot government is setting new records of corruption.

He targeted the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress and said, "UPA of Congress stands for 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar'."

"Whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'," he said.

cre Trending Stories

Nadda launched the party's poll campaign -- 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' -- to oust the Congress from power. Assembly elections are due in the state by the year-end.

This campaign will be run in the entire state.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video that highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a "Fail Card" of the Congress-led state government.

He targeted the state government saying that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor.

"It has no right to be in power even for a minute," he said.

He said that encouraging corruption and creating new records of corruption is the character of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

He charged that the Congress government in the state has worked towards the demolition of houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for its vote-bank politics.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded