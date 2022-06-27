NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

'BJP gets ample time to select rates for MLAs', UNLOCK inner meaning of Mahua Moitra's tweet amid Maharashtra crisis

TMC leader Mahua Moitra launched an attack at the BJP amid the ongoing Mahrashtra political clash between CM Uddhav Thackeray and rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's camp.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
  • Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP amid the political drama in Maharashtra
  • Mahua Moitra on Monday also took to social media to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Despite the political crisis in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray is not giving up. Now, the Chief Minister's crisis in Maharashtra has reached the Supreme Court. Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's camp has approached the apex court challenging the notice of dismissal of the MLA's post as the Legislative party leader. The Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly has sent notices to 16 rebels, including Minister of Urban Development and Public Works Eknath Shinde, to dismiss their MLA posts.

They have been asked to respond by Monday and the Shinde camp has moved the Supreme Court challenging the notice. The hearing for the same was scheduled to be held on Monday (June 27) around 12:30 pm.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra takes dig at BJP amid Maharashtra 

Commenting on the political drama in Maharashtra, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP in a tweet in this situation. She wrote, "The Hotel Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati has said that there are no vacant rooms till June 30. We are asking guests to change the date or choose when the other price room is empty. The BJP has been given enough time to fix the price for both the house and the MLAs." 

She also tweeted on PM Modi's speech on Emergency in Germany

Mahua Moitra on Monday also took to social media to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She tweeted, "In Germany, the prime minister is discussing the state of emergency in the country. He calls it a black day for democracy in the country. There's no problem with this. But the problem is when the opposition raises the undeclared state of emergency in the country to the foreign media. They were branded traitors."

 

Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde's conversation with Raj Thackeray

On the other hand, the rebel MLAs' leader Eknath Shinde spoke to Raj Thackeray triggering speculation. According to sources, the two spoke on the phone several times yesterday. The Shinde camp, however, claimed that it was not a political discussion but a discussion between the two leaders on Raj Thackeray's health after the surgery took place. news sources.

Mahua MoitraBJPTrinamool CongressMaharashtraShiv SenaPrime Minister ModiMVAUddhav ThackerayEknath Shinde

