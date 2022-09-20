‘BJP has worked to alleviate pain of farmers,’ says JP Nadda at Namo Kisan Panchayat in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: On the first day of JP Nadda’s two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, BJP national president flagged off e-bikes for the Namo Kisan Panchayat programme in Gandhinagar. On the occasion, Nadda outlined the Central Government's welfare programmes for farmers and praised Prime Minister Modi for launching them. "All the leaders used the name of farmers strategically but did nothing for them. If there is anybody who has done things on the ground for the farmers in independent India, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he quoted. The BJP chief, stated that the Modi government worked to strengthen the poor during the pandemic through the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"When the tragedy struck a century ago, more people died of starvation than from disease. The corona pandemic was the biggest tragedy of the century. Prime Minister Modi worked to strengthen the poor people by giving 5 kg wheat, 5 kg rice and pulses to 80 crore people by running PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The scheme is ongoing even today," he said."Nobody thought about the farmers. But PM Modi did the work of sending Rs 6,000 annually to the account of more than 11 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The budget for the farmers has been increased by six times," Nadda further added. He expressed confidence in the work done by the BJP government in the state and at the federal level for farmers, saying that party leaders can confidently go among the public.

"There are a few people who`ve always done politics in the name of farmers. But BJP has worked to alleviate the pain of farmers by understanding them. I can confidently say that it's just BJP leaders who can go among the public and say we`ve worked for you," he said. Later in the day, Nadda will participate in a mega road show in Morbi town. Later in the day, Nadda will take part in a massive road show in Morbi.

Here's his schedule for the second day in poll-bound Gujarat

JP Nadda will hold organisational meetings at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar on the second day of his visit. The state party leadership will provide him with a detailed report card on the preparations for the assembly elections later this year.

He will also address a Professor Summit, where he will speak to professors and teachers from various academic institutions about the BJP's vision for the country and the contributions made by the Modi government in the field of education. The BJP leader will also speak at the conclusion of the mayor's conference, which is being held in the state capital. Mayors from BJP-ruled states are expected to attend the two-day conference in Gujarat.

During the programmes, the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief will be accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state president CR Patil. In the Gujarat elections later this year, the BJP will seek a sixth term in office. Gujarat has been ruled by the BJP for over 27 years, with Narendra Modi serving as its longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014.

(With Agencies Inputs)