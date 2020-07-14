BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina tests COVID-19 positive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Raina said that he got himself tested after having a mild fever. He also said that he doesn't have any other symptoms.

He added that after the death of former BJP president of Bandipora district, Wasim Bari, he had stayed there for five days. Bari along with with his father and brother was killed by terrorists on June 8.

नमस्कार मित्रो, आतंकवादीयों द्वार बानडीपुरा मे भाजपा नेताओ श्रीमान वसीम बारी, श्री उमर सुलतान एव उनके पिता जी की हत्या के बाद मैं 5 दिनों तक कश्मीर /बानडीपुरा में रहा, आज मुझे हल्का सा बुखार था, टेस्ट करवाया तो रिपोर्ट में COVID-19 + आया है, No other Symptoms .. जय माता दी — Ravinder Raina (@RavinderBJPJK) July 14, 2020

"...I was in Kashmir/Bandipura for 5 days after the assassination of BJP leaders Wasim Bari, Omar Sultan and his father in Bandipora by terrorists. Today I had a mild fever, got the test done, and the report has come out COVID-19 +, No other Symptoms .. Jai Mata Di," he tweeted in Hindi.