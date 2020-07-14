हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Raina said that he got himself tested after having a mild fever. He also said that he doesn't have any other symptoms.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina tests COVID-19 positive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Raina said that he got himself tested after having a mild fever. He also said that he doesn't have any other symptoms.

He added that after the death of former BJP president of Bandipora district, Wasim Bari, he had stayed there for five days. Bari along with with his father and brother was killed by terrorists on June 8.

"...I was in Kashmir/Bandipura for 5 days after the assassination of BJP leaders Wasim Bari, Omar Sultan and his father in Bandipora by terrorists. Today I had a mild fever, got the test done, and the report has come out COVID-19 +, No other Symptoms .. Jai Mata Di," he tweeted in Hindi.

