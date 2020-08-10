हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

BJP leader Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by terrorists, dies on August 10

BJP leader Abdul Hamid Najar, who was shot at by unknown terrorists on Sunday (August 9) in Ompora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital on Monday (August 10) morning. Najar, 38, was district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha. Najar was shot when he was on morning walk. 

According to police, Najar was allotted secured accomodation due to saftey issues but he had gone out for walk without informing the security. The attack on Najar was  the fourth attack on BJP leader since June in Jammu and Kashmir. 

On August 6 (Thursday), some unidentified terrorists had shot dead a BJP sarpanch outside his residence at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The sarpanch identified as Sajjad Ahmed Khandey was staying in secured migrant camp along with several sarpanchs. Khandey had left the camp on Thursday morning to vist his home at Veesu when the terrorists fired upon him.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirBJPAbdul Hamid Najar
