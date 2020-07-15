BJP leader from J&K's Sopore Mehrajudin Malla abducted, police launch search operation

Kashmir: A Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee in Sopore district, Mehrajudin Malla was abducted by unknown people on Wednesday morning, police has launched massive search operation for the missing person.

Confirming the incident, senior police official Mehraj-u-Din Malla said, "When Malla was standing on the road near to his house, some unknown people came and whisked him away around 8.30 to 9 am and there is no trace of him so far."

Police sources said that it has sought the help from other security forces and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab those behind the alleged kidnapping of Malla. “Police are verifying the details. Massive manhunt has been launched to trace out the missing man," a police official said.

Police has also issued an alert and is maintaining high vigil at all entry and exit points in Sopore.

Last week BJP leader from Bandipora district Wasim Bari was killed along his brother and father by terrorists outside his residence.

On July 8, Waseem Bari, the BJP state executive member and former Bandipora district president, was killed by terrorists around 8.45 pm outside his home-cum-office in Bandipora.

Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is believed to have been behind the attack on Bari and his father and younger brother.