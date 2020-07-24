हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

BJP leader Javaid Qureshi fasts for speedy recovery of J&K party president Ravinder Raina who tested COVID-19 positive

Quraishi said, "Today I kept fast as our party president Ravinder Raina who visited Bandipora for the condolence meet of Wasim Bari, who was martyred, and when he came back he was found positive of COVID-19 infection."

BJP leader Javaid Qureshi fasts for speedy recovery of J&K party president Ravinder Raina who tested COVID-19 positive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Javaid Qureshi on Friday kept a fast for the speedy recovery of Jammu and Kashmir party president Ravinder Raina who tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive. Raina tested positive for the second time on Friday.

Quraishi said, "Today I kept fast as our party president Ravinder Raina who visited Bandipora for the condolence meet of Wasim Bari, who was martyred, and when he came back he was found positive of COVID-19 infection. Today I kept fast for his early recovery when I heard that he has again tested positive."

He also said, "I pray to God for his speedy recovery, as people need such leaders." Qurashi added, "I kept fast also for the peace and prosperity of Jammu Kashmir and hope this Eid brings peace to the union territory."

Ravinder Raina tested positive when he came back from Srinagar to Jammu after attending the condolence meet at Bandipora where Bari was killed by terrorists. He was accompanied with Minister of State Jeetendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav.

